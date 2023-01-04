Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Reduced by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 385,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

