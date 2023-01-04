Avestar Capital LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

GM opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

