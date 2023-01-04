Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

