Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 139,875.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,059 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

