Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

