Avestar Capital LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

