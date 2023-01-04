The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.00 and its 200-day moving average is $333.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

