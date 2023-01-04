AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 25,120 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

NYSE:BURL opened at $206.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $291.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

Featured Stories

