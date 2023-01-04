Avestar Capital LLC Sells 929 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

