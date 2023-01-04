Raymond James & Associates Acquires 45,258 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Realty Income worth $69,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.