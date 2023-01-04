Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 703 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,119,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $518.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.