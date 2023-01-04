Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $518.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $484.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

