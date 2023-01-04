The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 74,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

