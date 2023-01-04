Field & Main Bank Acquires 387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 17,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

