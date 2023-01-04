Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

