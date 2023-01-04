Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.75.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.