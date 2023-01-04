Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 734.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

