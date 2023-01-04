Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,011 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 605,255 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.