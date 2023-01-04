Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.