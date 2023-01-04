Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

EQIX opened at $662.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $839.05.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

