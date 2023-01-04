Avestar Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

