Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HHV opened at GBX 57 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.19. The firm has a market cap of £177.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.43 ($1.08).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

