Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.