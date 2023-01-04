Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
