Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares None Dividend of $2.00

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,994,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Landstar System by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

