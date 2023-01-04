VersaBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

VersaBank Stock Down 0.3 %

VBNK stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VersaBank stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of VersaBank worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VersaBank Company Profile

VBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

