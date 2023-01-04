F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 916.38 ($11.04) on Wednesday. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 909.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 883.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.59.

Insider Activity

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £989.72 ($1,192.43). Insiders acquired a total of 130 shares of company stock valued at $118,002 in the last 90 days.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

