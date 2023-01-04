abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ASCI opened at GBX 249.21 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.02. The firm has a market cap of £55.10 million and a P/E ratio of 239.71. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.
