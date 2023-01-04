Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.32

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance

AAVC stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £65.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.30.

Insider Transactions at Albion Venture Capital Trust

In other Albion Venture Capital Trust news, insider Ann Berresford acquired 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £6,022.08 ($7,255.52).

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

