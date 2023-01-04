Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

