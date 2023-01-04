AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,410 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $889,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 43.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of DXCM opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.