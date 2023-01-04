Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Price Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.