Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,278 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock worth $4,266,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

