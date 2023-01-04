Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.69 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in WNS were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

WNS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.