Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $241.04 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average of $223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

