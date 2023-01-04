Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market cap of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. CoreCard Co. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 31.33%.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

