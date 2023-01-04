935 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $241.04 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.