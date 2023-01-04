Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.96% of Malibu Boats worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 258,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $72.47.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $302.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

