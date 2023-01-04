Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.