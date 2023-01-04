Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 53,430 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

