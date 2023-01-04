Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,493 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.32% of Americold Realty Trust worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

