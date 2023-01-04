Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,954 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

