Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

