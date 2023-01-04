Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $36,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

