Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $34.94 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 273,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

