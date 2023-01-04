Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,624,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 124,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

SPGI opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $465.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

