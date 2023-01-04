Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $23.66 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $241.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

