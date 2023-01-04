Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.