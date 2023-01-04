Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $38.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

