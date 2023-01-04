Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $47,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

ETN stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.