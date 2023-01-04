Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $50.78 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $453.28 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.51.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

